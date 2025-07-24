Morris Public Works awaiting internet, inspections for full opening

Morris Public Works will soon have its new home at the intersection of Ashley and Gun Club Roads, as Alderman Jim Black said Monday night that all that’s left is epoxy work, internet installation and inspections.

He thanked Narvick Bros. Construction, which is donating three days’ worth of epoxy work to get the project finished. He said Comcast is hooking up the computers and elevator to the building’s systems on Friday.

Black said the building has already passed inspection by Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes, and after Friday, it’ll get one more inspection from Bill Martin, the city’s building and zoning officer.

“It’s going to be a real thing,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “We’re hoping to maybe even schedule this for a fall open house so the public can come and see it. It’s quite a building.”

The new building cost $5.25 million, and the project was approved in October 2023.

The building it’s replacing is more than 50 years old, and the new building provides updated technology and a place to park city vehicles indoors.

While the building is 30,000 square feet, it’s built in a way that it can be expanded if needed.