Morris Hospital announces CPR, AED and first aid training class

Morris Hospital is offering the American Heart Association’s CPR, AED and First Aid Training course from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

According to a Tuesday news release, the course is for people interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. They learn the skills to perform high-quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction and basic first aid. It costs $110, and includes American Heart Association materials.

After Aug. 19, the class will be offered again on Nov. 18.

To register, visit www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.