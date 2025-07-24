July 24, 2025
Morris Hospital announces CPR, AED and first aid training class

By Michael Urbanec

Morris Hospital is offering the American Heart Association’s CPR, AED and First Aid Training course from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris. (Rob Oesterle)

Morris Hospital is offering the American Heart Association’s CPR, AED and First Aid Training course from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

According to a Tuesday news release, the course is for people interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. They learn the skills to perform high-quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction and basic first aid. It costs $110, and includes American Heart Association materials.

After Aug. 19, the class will be offered again on Nov. 18.

To register, visit www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.

