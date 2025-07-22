Morris Summer Concert Series moves indoors Thursday due to high heat

The City of Morris is moving the StingRays performance scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the auditorium at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St. due to the forecast of intense heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for Central and Northern Illinois. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s, but head index values could reach 105 to 115 degrees.

These conditions are expected to last from Wednesday to Thursday night.

The last performance for the Summer Concert Series will take place Thursday, Aug. 7, with the Del Bergeson Orchestra hopefully taking the stage at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St.