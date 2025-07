JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Minooka Police Department is hosting its National Night Out from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Lions Park, 8875 McEvilly Road.

Activities include bounce houses, a trackless train, a foam party, a live band, free food, pony rides, a petting zoo, exotic reptiles, face painting and balloon art, a touch a truck, and more.

The event is free, and residents are invited to attend.