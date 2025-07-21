Morris Police Department hosts National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 5

School Resource Officers Justin Martin and Scott Evans sign autographs and play Connect 4 with kids at the 2024 National Night Out. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Police Department, Morris Fire Protection District, and many first responders will be holding a National Night Out from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

This year’s event is circus themed, and features games, gaga ball, clowns, face painting, a picture booth, raffle prizes, obstacle courses, police and fire demonstrations, and more.

The first 350 kids will receive a free Morris Police Department drawstring backpack and all food is free.

There will be hot dogs from Costco, cotton candy snow cones from Laki Hawaiian Ice, drinks sponsored by Servpro of Morris/Ottawa, and food from Operation BBQ Relief.