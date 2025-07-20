July 20, 2025
Morris Library hosts Music in the Park Sing-Along on Aug. 15

By Michael Urbanec
The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St.

The Morris Area Public Library is inviting the community to join them from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., for Music In the Park: A Classic Cartoon Sing-Along.

Residents will get to sing, dance and laugh along to their favorite classic cartoon songs and themes, and a live DJ will keep the crowd engaged with games, tunes and surprises throughout the evening, according to a Monday news release.

Children will enjoy games and outdoor toys to go along with the musical fun, and Movies in the Park will begin right after the event.

The program is made possible by a generous grant from the Bowker-Ostrem-Meadows Fund through the Community Foundation of Grundy County, according to the news release.

Other events that week include Adult Craft at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, Kids Craft at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Tween/Teen Craft at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14.

Programs are free, but space is limited, so registration is recommended.

For more information, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.

