Coal City’s Cimino recognized for perfect ACT score

Cimino is just one of .01% to .02% of students who take the test to achieve a perfect score, earning him a place amongst the most academically gifted students in the country, according to a Thursday news release.

“This is not just an amazing feat, it is an unbelievable accomplishment,” said Coal City High School Principal Art Stafford, as he joined the Coal City Community Unit School District #1 Board of Education in recognizing Jacob at its meeting on Wednesday, July 9.

“In my 50 years I have never seen that score, what dedication it took to do that, you are certainly to be congratulated,” said Ken P. Miller, president of the Board of Education, and a former high school guidance counselor.

The ACT is a standardized test that serves as a state graduation requirement, and it is administered each spring to all high school juniors. Scores determine a student’s readiness for college-level coursework, and colleges typically use scores in admission decisions, according to the news release. Scores are also used in the selection of Illinois State Scholars and scholarship opportunities.

The exam is timed and focused on English, math, reading and science. Students also have an option to complete an essay without a 40 minute timeframe, and they receive 45 minutes to respond to 75 English questions, 60 minutes for 60 math questions, and 40 reading and 40 science questions in two 35 minute sessions.

Approximately 1.38 million US high school students take the test, and the average score is 24.5.

Cimino is one of nine students in Coal City’s class of 2026 to recveive a score of 30 or higher.

Superintendent Chris Spencer said he’s incredibly proud of Cimino’s achievements and those of his classmates.

“This is testament to your hard work, commitment to excellence, as well as the collective efforts of you, your parents, and our faculty, staff and entire school community,” Spencer said.

Cimino is also active in band and speech, and he’s a two-time IHSA State Speech qualifying.

“He is a super nice kid, the type of student we are lucky to have,” Stafford said.

Stafford said this is the first of many academic accolades for Cimino: He also scored in the top one percent on the National Merit qualifying exam.

“He is a very strong candidate to be a National Merit Finalist, and I have never seen a National Merit Finalist in all my years,” Stafford said.