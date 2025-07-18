Morris Library to host Renaissance-era art exhibit during Liberty Arts Festival

An anonymous private art collector is allowing the Morris Area Public Library to present a one-day special exhibition of original Renaissance-era works by legendary artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.

Works featured include works from Albrecht Dürer, Rembrandt van Rijn, Dirk Stoop, David Teniers, Francis Cleyn, Cornelis Pietersz Bega, Jan van Huysum, Wenceslaus Hollar, Nicolas Chapron, and Adamo Scultori.

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary exhibit to our community,” said Resa Mai, Director of the Morris Area Public Library. “It’s not every day that you can stand face-to-face with centuries-old works by some of the greatest European artists in history.”

The exhibit is free and open to all ages, and attendees are encouraged to take time exploring the library’s collection of art books and resources that further highlight Renaissance art, techniques, and artists’ legacies, according to a Tuesday news release.

For more information about the exhibit and other events at the Morris Area Public Library, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.