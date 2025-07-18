Ferguson’s Super Bowls expands to Morris area

Ferguson’s Super Bowls owner Tyler Ferguson, his family, along with the Grundy Chamber and City of Morris teams celebrated the new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting showcasing Ferguson’s Super Bowls’ portable washrooms in the parking lot of the Grundy Chamber office in Morris. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Ferguson’s Super Bowls is expanding its portable restroom services to Morris and Grundy County, and it celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 17.

“As Morris natives, we’ve always enjoyed the local festivals, businesses, and restaurants that make this community special. Now, we’re excited to give back by offering a reliable, high-quality service that supports events and organizations throughout the Morris area,” Owner Tyler Ferguson said in a news release.

Ferguson’s Super Bowls is a family-owned and operated company based in Senca, and it has been providing portable restrooms, including handicap accessible units and handwashing stations along with c amper and RV pump-out services for 10 years.

“Our mission is to deliver the highest quality portable restrooms, handwash stations, and exceptional customer service to every client. Whether you’re managing a construction site, hosting a special event, or need a long-term rental, we are committed to exceeding your expectations and ensuring that your restroom experience is as smooth, comfortable, and stress-free as possible,” Ferguson said. “In addition to our top-notch restroom rentals, we also offer professional camper and RV pump-out services to keep your mobile units in peak condition. We take pride in maintaining clean, well-stocked units and providing reliable, prompt service every time.”

The units and services are available every day of the year. For a quote for service, visit fergusonsbs.com or call 815-325-2293.

“The portable restroom business may not be a flashy one, but it’s one of the most important businesses for communities like ours that thrive off special events inviting residents and visitors here in vast numbers. Ferguson’s provides a quality service that our communities can rely on,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Ferguson’s Super Bowls, visit fergusonsbs.com. For more information on the Grundy Chamber, visit grundychamber.com.