Minooka completes second phase of Aux Sable Springs Park

Mayor Ric Offerman along with village staff, trustees, the Davidson Family, and the Grundy/Channahon Minooka Chamber cut the ceremonial ribbon July 2 officially opening the second phase of Aux Sable Springs Park. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Village of Minooka and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the completion of Aux Sable Springs Park’s second phase on Wednesday, July 2 with a ribbon cutting.

“This phase was a collective effort between the village, Kendall County Forest Preserve, the Conservation Foundation, and Will County government,” said Jack Guldenbecker, Minooka Community Development Officer. “Special recognition is also due to The Davidson Family who contributed $700,000 to Minooka’s parks, $400,000 of which has been used for this project. Even in passing Lorraine and Jerry Davidson continue to be true stewards of the community and their impact can be appreciated by many future generations.”

The park’s second phase included adding a splashpad, a fourth baseball field, a bamboo jungle, accessible park equipment, and pickleball courts.

“The village has spent years prioritizing community space for its residents and visitors. The completion of this portion of Aux Sable Springs Park is the culmination of years of work and judging by its use by families daily – it was well worth it,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The park is open sunrise to sunset. Pavilions and ballfields are available for rent by contacting the village at 815-467-2151.

The park could see more additions in the future, like the addition of a lake dug on the park ground’s back portions and expanded walking trails.

“Though right now these plans are aspirational, a growing community warrants the growth of amenities, and this certainly does not mark the end of Minooka’s greenspace offerings,” Guldenbecker said.

For more information on the village visit Minooka.com. For more information on the chamber visit grundychamber.com.