Morris renews 3-year agreement with Cuttin Edge for snow removal

The Morris City Council approved a 3-year renewal with Cuttin Edge Lawn Care & Snow Removal on Monday to help with snow removal.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said this contract pays Cuttin Edge $110,000 per year to aid Public Works with snow removal, which makes Public Works’ life easier during the larger snow storms.

“Public Works still does snow removal all morning,” Brown said. “This just allows them to get to the streets much quicker. Before, the emphasis was on making sure downtown got cleaned first.”

Cuttin Edge will be focused on snow removal through the downtown.