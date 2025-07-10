3 French Hens Market returns to Downtown Morris on Saturday

People walk down Jackson St. during the Three French Hens Country Market on Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Three French Hens Country Market returns from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Morris, bringing vendors selling produce, plants, art, crafts, antiques, t-shirts, baked goods, and more to the parking lot behind 402 Liberty St and along Jackson St.

The event features vendors like the Maker and the Baker, which sells sourdough bread.

The Three French Hens runs eight times per year on the second Saturday of Spring, Summer and Fall months, with dates on Saturday Aug. 9, Saturday, Sept. 13, Saturday, Oct. 11, and then again Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7 and 8. It also has a Winterfest Market on Sunday, Dec. 14.

For more information, visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.