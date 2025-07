A crowd fills the Grundy County Courthouse lawn to see country singer Jenna Jane at a prior Concert on the Courthouse Lawn event. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris will host another Concert on the Courthouse Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band playing at 111 E. Washington St.

The Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band mixes bluegrass and banjo music with jazz, and it’s led by Ann Stewart.

There are two more Concert on the Courthouse Lawn events after this: the Sting Rays on Thursday, July 24 and the Del Bergeson Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 7.