Morris Theatre Guild performs “On Clover Road”, a suspenseful thriller, starting Friday, July 18

"On Clover Road" leads Jennifer Meiners and John Marsaglia rehearse their roles Tuesday, July 1 in preparation for their July 19 opening. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Theatre Guild will be performing “On Clover Road”, a play full of suspense, thrills and twists starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19 and July 25 and 26, and 2:30 p.m. performances on Sunday, July 20 and 27.

The play begins when a mother searching for her runaway daughter meets a cult deprogrammer, believing she will be reunited with her runaway daughter, but there’s more to the story than can be given away beforehand.

“It’s been a lot of difficulty in some of the blocking and other action scenes,” said Director Matt Johnson. “You have to work form the start to make sure you’re not giving anything away.”

That includes even in promoting the play.

Karsen Gromm who plays Harris McClain, said it’s an interesting play that’s forced him to get into an unsettling headspace.

“These are my friends,” Gromm said. “I don’t want to act weird at them, but like, I have to do some awful things to some people.”

He said it’s a line of performing well while making sure his fellow actors know they can trust him.

He said the play has an interesting vibe, suspenseful but not spooky, and it will keep the audience on the edge of their seats the whole time.

Alexis Barkman and Colleen Stroup are both in the play casted as “a girl” in the playbill, and their roles have been different in their preparation.

Like Gromm, both said it’s different than any play they’ve ever been part of. Barkman said she’s never spent so much time working on combat scenes on stage.

For Stroup, she’s never been part of a play where so much of her role didn’t involve being on stage at all.

“It’s strange, because I’m inviting people to see the show but I can’t spoil anything about it,” Stroup said. “What I can say is, it’s a show, and you should come see it.”

Or as Gromm said, they’ll just have to trust him.

For tickets, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/.