A young patron comes off one of Morris City Pool's three water slides. The pool has seen record attendance this summer. (Rob Oesterle)

The City of Morris announced on its Facebook page Friday that the City Pool will be closed for several days for repairs to the pump system.

While the pool is temporarily closed, the splash pad will remain open for free for Morris residents from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

It is not yet known when the pool will reopen, and the city will make an announcement when the repairs are finished.