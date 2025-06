Attorney Kevin Gordon (right) explains the process the school board would go through if it decided to contract out Saratoga Elementary School's bus system during a school board meeting in Aug. 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The Saratoga Elementary Consolidated School District announced Tuesday that board meetings starting in July will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.

Meetings were previously held on the third Wednesday of each month.

The first meeting of the 2025-26 school year will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.