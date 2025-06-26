Grundy County Speedway hosts Kids Night with bike giveaway from Cheryl Hryn Racing 4 Kids

Cheryl Hryn's number 8 car circles the track at the Grundy County Speedway. (Photo contributed by Cheryl Hryn)

There’s rarely a better night at the Grundy County Speedway for kids than Friday Night’s Kids Night, when Cheryl Hryn Racing 4 Kids hosts its annual raffle for brand-new bicycles starting at 5 p.m.

Cheryl Hryn has given away 751 bicycles since she started in 2016, and the event has since grown to include face painters and lawn activities.

Children must be present to enter, and there is one entry per child. Prizes are not exchangeable, and entries are taken until the second set of heat races.

According to the Cheryl Hryn Racing 4 Kids Facebook page, all bikes are awarded by random drawing and all unclaimed prizes will be eligible for a new winner if unclaimed after 20 minutes.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission for children under 12 is free, and children ages 12-17 cost $8. Adults cost $15 and seniors over 65-years-old cost $12.