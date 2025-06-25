Concert on the Courthouse Lawn Thursday moved to high school due to storm threat, extreme heat

The City of Morris announced Wednesday that it is moving Cadillac Groove’s performance for Concert on the Courthouse Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the auditorium at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St. due to the threat of storms and extreme heat.

The concert performance is still scheduled for the same time, and is expected to end at 8 p.m.

The series will continue Thursday, July 10 with Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band, the Sting Rays on Thursday, July 24 and the Del Bergeson Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 7.