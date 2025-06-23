Grundy County Health Department reports West Nile Virus found in Morris

Lauren Belville of the Kendall County Health Department uses tweezers to place a mosquito into a vial to be tested for the West Nile virus on Aug. 16, 2023. (Mark Foster)

The Ground County Health Department announced Monday that mosquitoes in Grundy County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The county said in a Monday news release that results were confirmed on Friday, and all residents are urged to take preventative measures to avoid contracting West Nile Virus or mosquito-borne illnesses.

The Illinois Department of Health recommends following the Three R’s of mosquito protection: Reduce, Repel and Report. The actions are as follows:

Reduce Exposure

Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Ensure that windows and doors have tight-fitting screens, and repair or replace damaged screens.

Eliminate standing water around the home where mosquitoes can breed. This includes flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and birdbaths.

Repel

When outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Apply insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535m following the content label instructions.

Consult a physician before using insect repellents on infants or young children.

Report Potential Breeding Areas

Report standing water in places like roadside ditches, flooded yards and abandoned property to local agencies.

For information, visit dph.illinois.gov.