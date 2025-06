The Morris Theatre Guild will be performing “On Clover Road” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19 and July 25 and 26, and again for 2:30 p.m. performances on Sunday, July 20 and 27.

“On Clover Road’ is a play set in an abandoned motel on a desolate American road, according to a Thursday news release. A mother meets with a cult deprogrammer, believing she will be reunited with her runaway daughter.

For more information, visit www.morristheatreguild.org or call 815-942-1966.