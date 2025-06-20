June 20, 2025
Morris Police Department adds officers Stockdell, MacLean

By Michael Urbanec
Morris Mayor Chris Brown (left) swears in Officers Kolton Stockwell and Jacob MacLean during the Monday, June 16, 2025 City Council meeting.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown (left) swears in Officers Kolton Stockwell and Jacob MacLean during the Monday, June 16, 2025 City Council meeting. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Police Department introduced two new officers on Monday night, Officer Kolton Stockdell and Officer Jacob MacLean.

Stockwell and MacLean took their oaths in front of the Morris City Council, being introduced after. Both are graduates of Western Illinois University.

Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes said both officers come with experience at other departments, so they don’t need to go through the police academy. Both will start work in official capacity within the next three or four weeks.

Correction: Kolton Stockdell’s name was originally listed as “Stockwell”, as it was written on the Morris City Council agenda.

Morris
