Morris Council approves $2.468 million bid to D Construction for Gun Club Road project

The Morris City Council approved a bid of $2.468 million to D Construction Monday night for the reconstruction of Gun Club Road.

The project is being paid for mostly by a Rebuild Illinois grant that gave the city $2 million.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said the bid actually came in lower than anticipated.

“We were talking what was gonna be over $3 million, easy,” Brown said. “I think at the end, the other two bids came in at $3.5 million and $3.6 million.”

Brown said they’ll redo the intersection of Route 6 and Gun Club Road and he’s hoping there will be less of a slope.