Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes announced that officers Sarah Markusic, Tyler Bordner and Mike Pena have received Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) awards for their enforcement of drunk driving laws.

“Enforcement, to me, is very important in our county,” Steffes said. “We all know what a difference it makes, so I’m very proud of their accomplishments, and the officers take that seriously.”

Steffes said Markusic led the department with the highest number of DUI arrests.