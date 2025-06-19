Morris Police name Trevor Hodge the 2024 Officer of the Year

Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes with 2024 Officer of the Year Trevor Hodge and Morris Mayor Chris Brown. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes announced Monday night that Detective Trevor Hodge is the department’s 2024 Officer of the Year.

Steffes said Hodge wears many hats at the department, serving as a Cellebrite expert, firearms instructor, and a certified sexual assault investigator.

“We got together in February and voted,” Steffes said. “It’s based on different things, based on attitude, based on activity, based on on any special skills they bring to the table, and it’s based on growth.”

Steffes said Hodge is willing to do anything asked of him, and she’s seen a lot of growth and maturity from him since he started in 2021.

“He’s always self-motivated, ready to go,” Steffes said. “Even though most of this happened before he was in investigations, he’s already brought a ton to the table there. We’re really excited about having that position.”