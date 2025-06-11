Morris High board renews e-learning program, citing snow day benefits and flexibility

The Morris Community High School Board voted Monday night to renew its e-learning program as it’s required to do every three years, and it renewed the program without change.

Superintendent Craig Ortiz said e-learning has worked pretty well in Morris, though it’s not ideal.

“Neither is adding days on at the end of the year, especially with construction coming now,” Ortiz said. “If we have to add days on at the end, that hurts our timeline for construction. I think elementary schools probably struggle a bit more with e-learning than we do at the high school level, but I’m happy to keep it going if you approve this.”

Principal Michele Flanagan said teachers have prepared assignments specifically for e-Learning days.

“It’s something we prepare our teachers for,” Flanagan said. “Like, ‘hey, please make sure you have these materials ready to go at a moment’s notice.’ It’s not just the weather. It can be a multitude of different things.”

Flanagan said the teachers have specific sub-lessons or e-learning lessons that are stand alone that they have ready to go. It could be an extension of what the students are already learning, or a review.