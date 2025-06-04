North Avenue open in True North’s second building

True North and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new North Avenue inside True North's second building at 1338 Clay St. in Morris. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

True North’s Building Two at 1338 Clay St. in Morris now has a second floor, and True North Celebrated with a ribbon cutting from the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce on May 15.

“It’s a distinctive shopping experience including a children’s toy store, a garden center, clothing boutiques, amazing antique/vintage stores, a clothing co-op, handmade gifts, and more,” True North Owner Stacey Olson said in a Monday news release.

North Avenue is a small business incubator that houses small businesses with products like greetings cards, gifts, home decor, toys, clothing, plants and more, according to the news release.

“Just when you thought True North already had it all, North Avenue proves our local small business owners have more to offer and create, and therefore more to give,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

True North is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 days a week and Building Two follows the same hours. Together, True North and North Avenue have more than 250 vendors. In addition, True North hosts monthly events that are free and fun for all ages. It also has a variety of clubs – Craft Club, Kids Book Club, Fan Club, Plant Club, and more to come, according to the news release.

“Check the new space out! We promise you are going to love it. It’s unlike any other space you’ve shopped,” Olson said.

For more information visit www.shoptruenorth.com For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com.