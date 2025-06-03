Movies in the Park returns to Goold Park for Summer 2025

The Morris Area Public Library and the City of Morris are again teaming up to bring back Movies in the Park on Friday, June 27, Friday, July 18, Friday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Sept. 12 at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

These showings are free for families and friends to enjoy a night under the stars, and all movies begin at dusk.

This year’s lineup includes a classical musical adventure, an animated jungle tale, a magical sing-along night with a pre-show DJ dance party, and a colorful story about elements learning to live in harmony. The movie titles can be found on the library’s website, www.morrislibrary.com.

“Movies in the Park is one of the highlights of our year,” said Resa Mai, Director of the Morris Area Public Library. “It’s more than just a fun night out, it’s a chance for us to strengthen our community by bringing people together in a relaxed, welcoming space where everyone can enjoy time with family and neighbors.”

For more information, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.