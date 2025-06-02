Pet Needs, The Boy Detective, all new acoustic stage headline at Grundy County fForest Fest on Saturday

fForest Fest returns from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., bringing with it acts like Pet Needs, the Boy Detective, and a brand new multi-stage set up.

Pet Needs and the Boy Detective are joined on the main stage by Something to Do and Jeshua Marshall, a member of the folk-punk band Larry and His Flask. On the acoustic stage, returning favorites Jon Snodgrass and Liam Kyle Cahill are joined by Black Guy Fawkes and Kasey Christensen.

The gates open at noon, and there’s more to fForest Fest than just music: A vendor market and food truck rally open up along with the music.

The music begins at 12:15 p.m. with Kasey Christensen and continues on the acoustic stage at 1 p.m. with Liam Kyle Cahill. Pet Needs takes the punk & ska stage at 2 p.m. and then Black Guy Fawkes performes at 3: p.m. on the acoustic stage. Jeshua Marshall and the Flood perform at 3:30 p.m. on the punk and ska stage, followed by Jon Snodgrass at 4:15 p.m. on the acoustic stage. From then on, the show takes place on the punk and ska stage, with Something to Do performing at 5:30 p.m. and The Boy Detective ending the show with their set starting at 6:45 p.m. and running up to 8 p.m.

Tickets for fForest Fest cost $10, and the festival goes on rain or shine.

For information, visit fforestfest.com or find fForest Fest on Facebook.