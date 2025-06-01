Morris Hospital hosts volunteer appreciation luncheon

Morris Hospital hosted a celebratory luncheon at the Morris Country Club to celebrate and show appreciation to the hospital volunteers who have reached milestones in both volunteer hours and years of service.

According to a Thursday news release, volunteers are Morris Hospital logged 20,717 hours in over 20 different areas. Their services allowed Morris Hospital to provide over 6,700 rides through its free patient transportation service, and volunteers also welcomed thousands of visitors at the main entrance reception desk, assembled thousands of admission packets for patients, planted and maintained the serenity garden, assisted patients and families in the surgical waiting room, staffed the gift shop resulting in $30,000 in proceeds for the Morris Hospital Foundation, and more.

In addition to celebrating these accomplishments, Morris Hospital also honored Jan Hedenschoug for 25 years of service.

“Today we are celebrating the dedication and selflessness of our volunteers” said Jamie Mack, Morris Hospital’s Manager of Volunteer Services. “Together, we are making waves and helping the people of this community every day.”

Tom Dohm, Morris Hospital’s President and CEO, said volunteers contribute heavily to the critical services Morris Hospital provides to the community, according to the news release.

“Our volunteers have always and will always be an essential part of our Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers family,” Dohm said. “From greeting visitors in the main lobby to the new parking lot shuttle, I want to thank each of you for making a difference in the lives of the visitors and patients that you interact with every day.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities with Morris Hospital, visit morrishospital.org/volunteer.