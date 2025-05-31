Meals on Wheels holds Day of Advocacy at Saratoga Towers to protect senior services amid federal budget cuts

Meals on Wheels participants and volunteers created a community banner advocating support for the Older Americans Act on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Meals on Wheels)

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois and AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois held a Public Day of Advocacy Wednesday to raise awareness about the Older Americans Act as Older Americans Month comes to a close.

According to a Wednesday news release, Meals on Wheels Nutrition Director Patricia Strahan read the “We the people” preamble of the US Constitution to the attendees, which includes the phrase “promote the general welfare.”

“These are not budget lines,” Strahan said. “They are lifelines. We urge everyone to contact their representatives today and advocate for the continued funding of the OAA.”

Meals on Wheels participants wrote personal reflections on placemats, highlighting what meals on wheels means to them, according to the news release. These testimonies will be delivered to elected officials to amplify a message: “Don’t blow out the candles on the Older Americans Act.”

Attendees also signed a community banner to demonstrate their support.

To learn more about the Older Americans Act, and how to advocate for these services for older adults, visit www.il4a.org, and for more information on Meals on Wheels in Grundy County, visit mowfni.org or call 815-941-1590.