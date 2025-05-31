City of Morris received $2.853 million for new pedestrian path

The City of Morris announced Friday that it has received $2.583 million in funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program for a project to improve and lengthen the pedestrian path between Calhoun St. and West Ave.

According to a Friday news release, this work will enhance local transportation and boost quality of life for residents.

“We’re pleased to receive this money from ITEP and excited to put these dollars to work in our community,” said Morris Mayor Chris Brown. “This grant will be particularly transformational in that it will connect the east and the west side for kids that walk or take their bike to Morris Community High School. Morris School District #54, the YMCA, or our new West Side Park for activities.”

The project replaces an existing narrow gravel path and extends new path segments to the east and west, providing connections for non-motorized travel, according to the news release. An existing path bridge carrying a narrow gravel path over the Nettle Creek East Fork will be replaced by a wider, ADA compliant prefabricated path bridge for two-way travel.

According to the news release, this project is a key component of the city’s master plan, and also sets the stage for future developments that could also connect to the I&M Canal regional trail.

Morris’s Pedestrian Pathway Project is one of 66 projects receiving funding statewide, with a total of $139.2 million warded through IDIT.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is committed to working with communities to improve local mobility options while strengthening the state’s overall transportation network,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “We’re proud to support these efforts by our local partners that create new opportunities to connect people with the important places in their lives.”