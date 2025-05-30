Morris Hospital announces special Rhythm of Our Youth summer screening for July 12

Morris Hospital announced Tuesday that it will hold a special Rhythm of Our Youth screening from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 12, at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

According to the news release, students entering their freshman, sophomore, junior or senior year of high school during the 2025-26 school year are eligible for the free screening, along with 2025 high school graduates. The screening’s purpose is to identify high school students with undiagnosed cardiac abnormality that could result in sudden cardiac death.

During the screening, students will receive an electrocardiogram, which is a non-invasive, painless test that measures the electrical activity of the heart and detects certain heart abnormalities that can lead to sudden cardiac death. The test takes about three minutes to complete.

According to the news release, around three percent of students are referred to their physician for a follow-up. Typically, less than one percent are found to have a medical problem that requires cardiac intervention. Results are sent home to the student’s parents and are not shared with the school.

Morris Hospital launched Rhythm of Our Youth in 2026 with funding provided by donors to the Morris Hospital Foundation. Since then, over 14,000 students have been screened. According to the news release, sudden cardiac death claims more than 2,000 lives of children and adolescents in the US each year. Most victims have had underlying heart conditions that could have been detected.

To register, visit morrishospital.org/events and choose Rhythm of Our Youth at the YMCA. Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute intervals, and parents must complete a consent for screening form.

For more information, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7355.