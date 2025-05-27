Entertainer Chris Fascione brings storytelling and laughter to Morris library on June 28

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting juggling storyteller Chris Fascione from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at the library, 604 Liberty St.

According to a Wednesday news release, Fascione combines storytelling, acting, comedy and juggling into a fast-paced interactive show that has delighted audiences across the country. He brings children’s literature to life with vibrant characters, physical comedy and lots of audience participation.

“Chris is more than a performer, he’s a master at engaging audiences with energy and heart,” said Resa Mai, Director at Morris Area Public Library. “We’re thrilled to bring him to our community as part of our summer programming.”

The event is available through the library’s Summer Adventure Program, a seasonal initiative focused on sparking creativity, curiosity and lifelong learning through engaging programs for all ages, according to the news release.

For more information, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.