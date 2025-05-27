Community Pulse: United Way’s new look, hot dogs and a circus

What does a new look, hot dogs and a circus have in common? Nothing directly, but it all reflects some of the latest happenings at the United Way of Grundy County.

Over the next few months, you might see some changes with the United Way of Grundy County. Currently in a re-branding phase; United Way has a new logo and has an identified strategy to deepen the goal and increase the impact our United Way makes in Grundy County. “United is the Way” to a healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. Since 1946, United Way of Grundy County’s goal is to make a positive impact to those in need in our community.

Annually, we grant funds to local non-profit agencies for more than 50 vital human service programs from birth to death and everything in between. These vital programs address: basic human needs, education, health & wellness, crisis intervention, mental health services, domestic violence programs, homelessness, transportation, and disaster relief to individuals, families, youth, seniors, low-income families, persons with disabilities, and veterans.

We could not do this without the generosity of the donors and companies that support our efforts and a variety of special events and fundraising events held throughout the year

One of the annual events we always look forward to is Grundy Bank’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. We are so grateful to Grundy Bank for including our United Way in this fundraising event. This year’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place on Friday, June 13th on the courthouse lawn. The contest is in two parts; fundraising starts at 11:00 a.m. where the local non-profit agencies can receive donations during the hour. Then the hot dog eating contest begins at noon. The agency to raise the most money will receive an additional $250 from Grundy Bank and the participant who eats the most hot dogs in the given time will win an additional $250 for their represented non-profit. We are thrilled that Mike Urbanec with Shaw Media has once again agreed to participate in the contest; representing our United Way. I hope everyone will join us; help us raise the most funds and cheer on Mike!

Plans are underway for our annual dinner and auction fundraising event, which will take place on Wednesday, September 10th at the Morris Country Club. This year’s theme is circus. Although not required, attendees are encouraged to dress according to the event’s theme. It’s always so fun to see the creativity of our costumed guests. Currently, we are seeking sponsors and silent auction donations. There are several sponsorship level opportunities available. Sponsorships help us achieve our fundraising goal. Gift Baskets, gift certificates and other donated items for the silent auction help us raise more funds and is a great way to market your business or products. Why not do both? It’s a great way to promote your business while supporting our community!

For more information about United Way of Grundy County, call our office at (815) 942-4430, email us at Info@UWGrundy.org, visit our website at www.UWGrundy.org, and find us on Facebook and Twitter