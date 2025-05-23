Minooka Hockey Club celebrates with Chamber ribbon cutting

On April 23 the Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy Chamber celebrated the new Minooka Hockey Club with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Ric Offerman. Offerman received a Minooka Hockey jersey from the team at the event. The Minooka Hockey Club formally started in January 2025 and has more than 35 student athletes enrolled. (PHoto provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Minooka Hockey Club celebrated its January opening in April with a ribbon cutting from the Channahon-Minooka Chamber of Commerce.

“The Minooka Hockey Club is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide student athletes with an opportunity to proudly represent Minooka High School while developing their hockey skills, fostering a strong sense of community, and preparing for future success both on and off the ice,” said Club President Dan Manno in a Tuesday news release.

According to the news release, the program emphasizes personal growth, teamwork, accountability, and leadership, instilling values that extend beyond the rink. Manno said his group is committed to balancing athletic excellence with academic achievement, ensuring players excel in the classroom and on the ice.

“Through a supportive and inclusive environment, we aim to inspire confidence, camaraderie, and a lifelong passion for hockey, empowering students to reach their full potential as athletes, leaders, and individuals,” Manno said.

The club competes in the Neuqua Valley High School Spring League, and uses the season as a development opportunity for players and coaches as they prepare for entry into the Illinois West High School Hockey League in the fall.

The players presented Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman with his own Minooka Hockey Club Jersey, and he joined the team for photos.

“The Minooka Hockey Club’s administration and players are already illustrating their skills not only as hockey players, but as players who are respectful and who are working to be involved community members,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The volunteer administrators for the club are President Dan Manno, Vice President / Treasurer John Mendoza, Operations Advisor and Club Liaison Mark Karkoska, Registration Andrea Mattison and Rules, Ethics and High School Liaison Paige Schoolman.

Games are available live on the Minooka Hockey Club YouTube channel found @MinookaHockey, and the games are announced by high school students. According to the news release, the club is working to build a game-day experience similar to the Friday night lights football players get in the fall.

The Minooka Hockey Club is self-funded and self-governed, and its volunteer administrators are looking for sponsorships to support the team.

To sponsor the team or to find more information like game schedules, visit minookahockey.com.