Morris uses $400,000 grant for park and trail study by Antero Group

The Morris City Council approved selecting Antero Group to conduct a park and trail study after IDOT awarded the city a $400,000 grant earlier this year.

Mayor Chris Brown said the park and trail study will take around 13 months, and the city wanted Antero Group to be able to get started in time for the different events going on around the city like fForest Fest, Dulcimer Fest, Morris Cruise Night, and Three French Hens.

“”We’ve talked about doing this with the parks program, tying in all the trails and canal and river into our parks," Brown said. “Then, with the widening of Route 6 to four lanes from Route 47 to Edgewater or beyond, that’s going to help. There will be pedestrian walkways and trails that go in and along Route 6, too.”

Brown said Antero’s study will give the city a recommendation on how to tie it all together so it’s easier for people to get around town without having to drive.