May 20, 2025
Grundy Area FFA hosts open house Wednesday in Coal City

By Michael Urbanec
A student throws a hay bale as part of the hay bale toss competition during the Grundy Area FFA's FFA Week Celebration at Coal City High School on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Area FFA is hosting an open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 550 S. Carbon Hill Road in Coal City, inside the big red barn.

Activities include agricultural presentations, a scavenger hunt, and a tour of the school farm. Those attending will also get to meet the class pets.

Students will also get to explore the world of agriculture, from field to fork, as well as see the highlights of potential agriculture careers, according to a news release.

The red barn is located just south of Coal City Middle School.

Those interested can contact Brandy Biros-Tjelle at bbiros@gavc-il.org for more information.

