First Presbyterian in Morris to host pancake breakfast Sunday

First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

First Presbyterian Church in Morris is hosting a pancake breakfast at 11 a.m. Sunday at 200 E. Jackson St.

Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit, coffee, juice and milk.

Adults cost $7, and kids 8 and younger will cost $5. All proceeds go to Vacation Bible School 2025.

Tickets can be bought at the door or by calling 815-942-1871.

Vacation Bible school will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 17, to Friday, June 20, with the theme of “Magnified.” It is open for children ages four through children entering fifth grade. To register, visit www.fpcmorris.org or call 815-942-1871.