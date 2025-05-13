Morris Hospital welcomes new board officers, new member

The Board of Directors at Morris Hospital has appointed its new officers and a new member.

Noreen Dollinger is the new Board Chair with Kevin Olsen serving as Vice Chair, Steve Banghart as Treasurer, and Dr. Pat Halloran as secretary.

Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, is the newest member of the Board of Directors.

According to a Thursday news release, hospital board members are volunteers who provide oversight and governance to ensure quality care, strategic direction, oversight for hospital policies and financial matters, and adherence to the hospital’s mission. Members are nominated by the board’s current members.

Dr. Fitzgibbon joined Morris Hospital in 2021 after practicing in Joliet for 17 years, according to the news release. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, and completed a four-year obstetrics & gynecology residency at Rush University Medical C enter in Chicago. She currently serves as the President of the Morris Hospital Medical Staff, a two-year term that concludes at the end of 2025.

Dollinger said Fitzgibbon will be an excellent addition to the board.

“Dr. Fitzgibbon brings a wealth of knowledge and years of clinical experience to our board,” Dollinger said. “She is analytical, thoughtful, and highly respected. Her insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance our quality goals.”

Other board members include Dave Bdzdill, Brian Angwin, Dr. Maxime Giles, Janis Hedenschoug, Dr. Gina Hulbert, Dr. Michael Jachec, and Michelle Prium.