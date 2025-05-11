City of Morris announces annual Spring Cleanup Week starting Monday, May 19

The City of Morris announced in a news release Wednesday that Spring Cleanup Week will begin Monday, May 19.

According to the news release, this special service is provided free of charge by Morris Public Works. Residents can dispose of an unlimited number of unwanted items by placing them at the curb on their normal garbage collection day.

“We get a lot of phone calls from the community asking when the clean-up week will take place, so we want to get out ahead of it and make sure everybody can get ready for it and take full advantage of this valuable service,” Brown said.

He said he appreciates the hard work the public works crews put into making this service possible.

“We are so fortunate to have the hardworking women and men on our public works teams that work so hard and provide this service for our residents,” Brown said. “We owe them a big thank you for the back-breaking work they put into everything they do for our city.”

The service excludes mattresses, which can be disposed of on any other regular trash collection day, and hazardous waste like paints, chemicals and tires. Appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, water heaters and any electronics are also excluded.

Electronics can be recycled at the citywide e-recycling events hosted by the City of Morris and First America Recycling. The next two events are Friday, July 18 and Friday, Oct. 17.

For more information, visit morrisil.org. Anyone with questions can call Public Works at 815-942-5063.