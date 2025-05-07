Morris Public Works installs bottle filling stations in city parks

Mayor Chris Brown and Lyondell Basell Exsternal Affairs Manager Megan Borchers with a new bottle filling station. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

The Morris Public Works crews have installed bottle filling stations in several parks in town, thanks to a $20,000 grant to the city from LyondellBasell.

The new filling stations are in West Side Park, Goodwill Park, Fields of Saratoga Park, and Canal Port Plaza, according to a May 5 news release.

The water bottle filling stations have hygienic innovations like touchless and hands-free features, and they let people use their own water bottle to reduce the need for single-use plastic bottled water, according to the news release.

According to the release, 80% of plastic bottles end up in landfills.

“We are proud to support the city of Morris in their efforts to improve sustainability and provide residents with easy access to clean drinking water,” said Megan Borchers, external affairs manager at LyondellBasell. “This project is a great example of how partnerships between businesses and local governments can create meaningful, positive changes for communities.”

LyondellBasell is a leader in the production of sustainable solutions and has a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of such generosity and support from our partners at LyondellBasell,” Morris Mayor Chris Brown said. “Morris is fortunate to have businesses like this in our community, that not only contribute to the overall economic health of our city but also invest in the quality of life of our citizens.”

This is the second time LyondellBasell awarded Morris funds for bottle filling stations, providing the city with a $5,000 grant in 2022 that was used for Lower Goold Park.