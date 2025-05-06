May 05, 2025
Channahon Village Hall, police department evacuated over suspicious package, no danger to the public

By Michael Urbanec
Channahon Village Hall

Channahon Village Hall and the Channahon Police Department at 24555 Navajo Drive have been given the all clear after being evacuated Monday evening due to a suspicious package.

The package also led police to close Navajo Drive at U.S. Route 6 up to Liberty Drive.

“In coordination with the Cook County Bomb Squad, the package has been determined to be inert and safe,” a Facebook post from the Village of Channahon reads. “At no time was there any danger to the public.”

All roads are reopened, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Village Hall will resume regular operations at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News