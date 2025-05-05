Morris Area Garden Club hosts plant, gift and bake sale Saturday, May 10

Plants and vases that will be for sale at the Morris Area Garden Club's sale on Wednesday, May 10. (Photo provided by the Morris Area Garden Club)

The Morris Area Garden Club is hosting a plant, gift and bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10 at the VFW, 309 McKinley St. in Morris.

Proceeds are used for the MAGC’s scholarship funds, according to a Wednesday news release.

The club will be selling garden plants, decorated cups and saucers with planted succulents and other plants, decorated milkglass vases, and baked goods.

The MAGC has been around for more than 15 years, and its members and guests meet on the third Wednesday of every month from February to November. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

The next meeting features Kim Goodwin, a Sales Representative from Bailey Nurseries Territory. Goodwin will present about “Hardy Rock Star Plants.” Anyone with questions can email magardenclub@gmail.com.