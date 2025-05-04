Grundy Area Vocational Center honors students during annual awards night

Grundy Area Vocational students head to the stage to receive their Perfect Attendance Awards during an awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Area Vocational Center hosted students and their families on Wednesday night in the Coal City High School Auditorium to honor their achievements for the 2024-25 school year, handing out both Directors Awards and Program awards along with $25,000 in scholarships.

Directors Awards

Agriculture

Margaret Dockery, Grace Emmerich, Evelyn Gonzalez, Sophia Gonzalez, Jessie Henke, Ava Perkins, Gabriella Tellor and Kailynn Wietting.

Automotive Technology

Luchiano Eberhard, Stephanie Espinoza, Bryce Fuhrman, Aiden Himes, Angel Luna, Xavier Medina, Drake Tvrz, and Colten Williams.

Building Trades

Jazlynn Daniels, Michael Serra, Connor Davis, Tyler Terrell, Adrian Georgescu, Angel Valderrama, Zachary Graves, and Wyatt Walick.

Computer Graphics and Multimedia Design

Nicole Gagnon, Cameron Johnson, Madison Gansel, Leah Mareno, Harmony Heisterman, Hunter Poe, Kameron James, and Ellana Vargas.

Cosmetology

Molly Bauser, Isabella Byers, Olivia Ingalls, Madison Johnson, Victoria Rivas, Lesly Saavedra, Iris Soberano, and Destiny Vincitorio.

Criminal Justice

Michael Cuthbertson, Grace Olsen, Logan Matzen, Bradley Raffel, Hannah Maxwell, Jace Scalf, Ryan Millette, Sage Williams, Drew Emanuelson, Michael OHare, Addison Kinkin, Lexis Oliphant, Abigail Koonce, Colton Peal, Collin Monroe, and Aidan Picard.

Culinary arts

Gianna Bruno, Devon Champion, James Cochran, Amani Elateeq, Lucas Eskra, Sophia Facchina, Arrianna Peterson, and Will Thompson.

Entrepreneurship

Austin Dean, Sophia Garcia, Lilliana Garcia, Elise Knudson, Logan Matzen, Kylie Overbeck, Ethan Pereira, and Richard Thiel.

Fire Science

Andrew Aspen, Caycee Brown, John Ide, Mario Jimenez, Benjamin Kaluza, Brody McManus, Owen Novinski, and Keegan Reilly.

Foundations of Teaching

Olivia Coyne, Olivia Peterson, Aubrey Freeman, Nikita Hovious, Tessa Sales, Riley Tedford, Kara Malone, and Evelyn Wills.

Health Occupations

Vanessa Alegria, Addison Lanahan, Olivia Boyd, Jocelyn Leon, Thyra Condon, Kayla Scheuber, Peyton Gibson, Teagan Williams, Brooke Thorson, Sydney Larson, Courtney Tybor, Lillian Mateski, Olivia Weatherbee, Alaina Morales, Haidyn Wren, Abigail Burke, Arianna Loucks, Riley Clements, Taylin Phillips, Brianna Doyle, Macy Shell, Karson Dransfeldt, and Madison Wilson.

Welding

Logan Conger, Jordyn Shannon, James Huzl,Ambrose Silva, Brenden Mahnke, Gavin Togliatti, Kimberly Rodriquez, and Griffin Winke.

Program Awards

Star Agriculturist of the Year: Margaret Dockery

Automotive Technology Top Tech: Kohen Gross

Tradesman of the Year: Connor Davis

Designer of the Year: Austin Dean

Outstanding Cosmetologist: Keira Brucks

Officer of the Year: Bradley Raffel

Officer of the Year (Coal City Campus): Owen Dooley

Junior Culinarian of the Year: James Cochran

Entrepreneur of the Year: Elise Knudson

Firefighter Candidate of the Year: Caycee Brown

Star Educator of Tomorrow: Mackenzie Enger

Healthcare Hero CNA of the Year: Kayla Scheuber

Healthcare Hero CNA of the Year: Sophie Sanders

Healthcare Hero Medical Assistant of the Year: Mackenzie Crozton

Denny Thorson Welding Achievement Award: Kimberly Rodriguez

Perfect Attendance

Jacqueline Aguilera, Elise Knudson, Giovanni Archer, Abigail Koonce, Tessa Brandt, Kora Kotowski, Yadhira Caballero, Martin Lauterbach, Alexis Carlos, Danica Loveland, Eli Chavez, Jeffrey Martinez, Aaron Maxwell, Dylan Cleek, Kameron Cole, Ryan Millette, Manya Patel, Thyra Condon, Korbyn Crist, Grant Pavey, Camryn Planeta, Connor Davis, William Remmie, Ryan DeLuca, Owen Dooley, Brady Schwinn, Parker Dyxin, Jordyn Shannon, Keirsten Gabehart, Giselle Soto, Gabriella Tellor, Ava Garrelts, Emmanuel Haro Vizcaino, Joel Valencia Colchado, Noah Harrison, Alexa Wiltz ,John Heimer, Griffin Winke, Aiden Himes, Christian Wren, Nikita Hovious, Haidyn Wren, Sianna Kessler, and Jonathan Zarbock.

Scholarships

Dave Potts Memorial: Mackenzie Enger

Rezin Scholarship: Bradley Raffel

Rival5 Technologies: Logan Matzen

Sheriff Olson Memorial Scholarship: Logan Matzen

Morris Rotary Scholarship: Grace Emmerich

Golden Wrench Award: Kohen Gross and Cullen Wills

Jim Goggins Trades and Vocational Training Scholarship: Carline Scobee

Grabowski/Olson Automotive Scholarship: Kohen Gross

GFWC Welding Scholarship: Dakota Goff and Jordyn Shannon

Aspiring Professionals Scholarship: Brenna Mills

Grundy County Marine Corps League Scholarship: Grace Emmerich and Evelyn Gonzalez

The GAVC also honored the students who placed in the SkillsUSA Illinois State Championships. Mackenzie Enger finished in first place for Early Childhood Education, second place for Teaching and Learning Professional Portfiolio, and teamed with Kaylee Maddox to finish third in Preschool Interactive Bulletin Boards. Olivia Peterson finished third in Teaching and Learning Professional Portfolio. Grace Olsen finished third in Criminal Justice, and Nicholas Goffin-Eilers finished 2nd place for welding.