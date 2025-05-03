Sherwin-Williams volunteers refresh staff lounge at Morris Area Public Library

Library Director Resa Mai with a library employee in the newly refreshed staff lounge at the Morris Area Public Library. (Photo provided by the Morris Area Public Library)

Volunteers from Sherwin-Williams donated their time and talents to repaint the Morris Area Public Library’s staff lounge, according to a Thursday news release.

Store Manager Ryan Wagner and employees Justin and Connor transformed the once brightly-colored room into a calming, cohesive space for library staff to relax and recharge, according to the news release.

“This is exactly what our staff needs,” said Library Director Resa Mai. “The new colors create a soothing atmosphere that reflects the care we try to give our community every day. We’re incredibly grateful.”

Wagner said giving back is an important part of the Sherwin-Williams mission.

“We try to do a few community projects each year, and this was a great opportunity not only to support our local library but also to help train our staff on product application and best practices,” Wagner said in the news release.

The project reflects the library’s mission to cultivate curiosity, enlighten the mind and strengthen the community, which is made more meaningful when local businesses and volunteers come together in support, according to the release.

The library thanks Ryan, Justin and Connor for their efforts.