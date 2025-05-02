Morris Hospital names Kelly Runchey April Fire Starter of the Month

Kelly Runchey, the April Fire Starter of the Month at Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital announced Tuesday that Kelly Runchey, a charge nurse for its east medical and surgical unit, has been named the April Fire Starter of the Month.

According to a Tuesday news release, Runchey is dependable, knowledgeable and compassionate, and Manager Karie Stecken described her as a remarkable team member.

“Kelly is a great employee because she’s dependable and always willing to help anyone on the unit. She’s lovingly referred to as the ‘mother hen’ because she takes care of those around her,” Stecken said. “She fosters a positive environment and encourages the nurses she works with to advocate for themselves and their patients.”

Runchey began her career as a nurse after 14 years as a stay-at-home mom to three children. As they grew older and more independent, she decided to chase her dream and enroll at Joliet Junior College for her Associate Degree in nursing, according to the release.

“I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a nurse and help people,” Runchey said. “Many of my family members worked as nurses, so I saw what the career looked like firsthand. It was always something I saw myself doing.”

Her leadership and contributions haven’t gone unnoticed, and she received five separate nominations for April’s Fire Starter, according to the release.

Christine Wood, a Patient Care Technician, said she’s the backbone of clinical expertise and leadership.

“Kelly is an exceptional charge nurse who leads by example, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and care while inspiring others to do the same,” Wood said. “She empowers and supports those around her to strive for excellence, creating a positive environment for everyone on the unit.”

Runchey said the most reward part of her job is the people she helps and the relationships she’s built over the past 15 years.

“I am so fortunate to love what I do,” Runchey said. “When I come to work each day, I’m always thinking about how I can help someone and make their day better.”