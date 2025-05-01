Morris Hospital hosts community blood drive Friday, May 23

Morris Hospital is hosting a community blood drive with the Versiti Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 23 in Versiti’s mobile bus parked at the Morris Hospital Diamond, Coal City Campus, 1450 E. Division St., Diamond.

According to a Monday news release, those donating help replenish the local blood supply, All donors with a valid email address will receive a $15 e-gift card from Versiti. All blood types are needed.

Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 lbs, be in good health and free from cold or flu symptoms the day of donation. 16-year-olds may donate with written approval from a parent or guardian.

Donation takes around one hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments. Donors should also bring a photo ID with proof of age. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386 or visit morrishospital.org/events and select “Donate Blood.” Walk-ins are welcome.