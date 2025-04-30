Morris Hospital announces CPR, AED and first aid training class

Morris Hospital is offering the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR, AED and First Aid training course for the public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 19 at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The course, according to a Monday news release, is for those interested in learning skills that could save the lives of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or stranger. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high-quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator, relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid.

The course costs $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

This course will also be offered on Tuesday, Aug. 19 and Tuesday, Nov. 18.

To register, visit https://www.morrishospital.org/resources/education/events-classes/.