Girls Night Out event on Friday features new theme

A photo of a ticket for the Talk Derby to Me Girls Night Out after party on Friday, May 2, 2025. (Photo provided by the Morris Retail and Restaurant Association)

The Morris Retail and Restaurant Association is shaking things up for its annual Girls Night Out, according to a Friday news release, with a new theme and a twist on the after party.

The Talk Derby To Me Girls Night Out runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 2, with a Kentucky Derby-themed shopping event that has specials, refreshments, in-store activities and a Derby hat contest. Customers will earn raffle tickets for every $10 spent for chances to win prize baskets donated by merchants displayed at the “Winner’s Circle” after party at 8:30 p.m. at Keg Grove Brewing, 222 Wauponsee St.

“Girls Night Out is a longstanding tradition in downtown Morris with a great following of local customers and visitors. This year we wanted to take that experience to the next level, offering a theme everyone can get into and provide some fresh fun,” said Megan Housman, MRRA President and owner of Oleanders.

New this year are extra benefits for those who buy a ticket to the after party. The party itself is free and all are welcome, but according to a news release, a $10 ticket gets one craft drink made at Keg Grove, along with six additional raffle tickets for merchant baskets, and a raffle ticket for a Morris Retail and Restaurant Association shopping spree where two $200 gift certificates and one $100 will be given away. Winners must be present to win.

The party will feature music, a food court, Derby-themed photo opportunities and a “Dress for the Photo Finish” hat contest. Prizes will be given for best in class, win, show and place.

“Put on your Derby outfit, grab your friends, and join us for day of shopping, laughing and Derby-inspired fun,” said Caroline Cummings, MRRA Treasurer and owner of Birdie’s Flowers.

The MRRA is a volunteer-run organization made up of Downtown Morris businesses that work together to provide events to encourage local shopping. For information, visit Morris Retail and Restaurant Association on Facebook.