Morris Hospital announces physician office moves

Morris Hospital rheumatologists Dr. Hadi Hedayati (from left), Dr. Belal Said, and Dr. Deena Raval will be moving to a new office in Morris effective May 5 as part of a series of office moves in response to Morris Hospital’s growing network of physician practices. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers announced Monday that rheumatologists Dr. Hadi Hedayati, Dr. Deena Raval, and Dr. Belal Said and endocrinology nurse practitioner Jennifer Greggain are moving from 1345 Edwards St. to 1051 W. US Route 6, Suite 300.

According to the news release, this is the same office building for Morris Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Morris Hospital said this is in response to growth in its network of physician practices.

Patients with appointments with these providers on or after Monday will go to the new office location. Greggain will keep office hours at the Channahon Healthcare Center, as well.

Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists is also relocating from 151 W. High St., Morris, to 1245 Edwards St., suites 2 and 3. The office is located across the parking lot from Morris Hospital. This move is effective May 12.

Patients who have appointments in Morris with cardiologists Dr. Syed Ahmed, Dr. Mostafa Ghanim, Dr. Alexander Green, Dr. Athar Saeed, or Dr. Hershel Wix will go to the new cardiology office starting Monday, May 12.

The move does not affect patients who have appointments with Dr. Mary Menz or Nurse Practitioner Sherese Pruss at the Morris Hospital YMCA, nor does it impact cardiology patient appointments scheduled in Ottawa, Channahon, or Dwight.

According to the news release, patients are being informed of the office moves in a variety of different ways. Anyone with questions should contact their provider’s office for further clarification.